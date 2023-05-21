Shaun Derry has questioned the desire of a number of the Leeds United players and insisted that if they do not show it then they are not welcome at the club.

Leeds are sliding towards relegation from the Premier League with a whimper and surrendered a one-goal lead at the London Stadium on Sunday to lose 3-1 to West Ham United.

They now face the real prospect of having their status as a Premier League club come to an end next Sunday.

Questions have been asked about a lack of fight and desire, and former Leeds midfielder Derry thinks there are some players in the team who do not feel the pride they should do when pulling on a white shirt.

He insists that showing pride and desire is an essential attribute if any player wants to play for Leeds.

“Does it really mean that much to play for this club?” Derry said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“I don’t think it does to all of them and that’s the problem.

“This is a club that just requires one component of many components that’s needed to play football and that’s desire.

“You’ve got to show a desire to pull on a white shirt, otherwise you’re not wanted here at the football club.”

Leeds’ players will have one final opportunity to rise to the occasion this season when Tottenham Hotspur visit Elland Road next weekend.