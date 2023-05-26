Tottenham Hotspur caretaker manager Ryan Mason has insisted that the Spurs manager’s job is still attractive for any boss because his side are a big club.

Spurs have witnessed managerial upheaval this term and appointed their third manager of the season in the shape of Mason following the successive departures of Antonio Conte and Cristian Stellini.

Mason is unlikely to be given the reins at Tottenham beyond the summer and the north London side are actively searching for a new permanent manager for their hot seat next season.

They were heavily linked with Feyenoord coach Arne Slot before the Dutchman revealed on Thursday that he wishes to stay in the Netherlands for the time being.

Mason asserted that Tottenham are a big club and the prospect of being at the helm of his side still appeals to any manager.

“Absolutely”, Mason replied in a press conference while asked whether the Tottenham job is still an attractive one.

“Its history. It’s Tottenham Hotspur.

“It’s a big club.

“The staff and players and everyone here should feel the privilege of being here.

“If they don’t then they shouldn’t be here, simple as that.

It is suggested that Tottenham are turning their attention to Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou, who has been on their managerial shortlist.

And it remains to be seen whether they can strike a deal for the Australian or carry on their search.