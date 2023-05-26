Departing Rangers star Ryan Kent will sign a four-year contract with Turkish giants Fenerbahce that will keep him at the club until at least the summer of 2027, it has been claimed in Turkey.

Kent is leaving Rangers when his contract at the club comes to an end this summer, with the winger opting against new terms.

The Liverpool academy graduate will be plying his trade in Turkey with Fenerbahce, who are on the lookout to rebuild their squad after missing out on the league title to Galatasaray.

And, according to Turkish daily Takvim, Kent’s contract with the Istanbul giants will run for a period of four years.

The winger has been linked with a move to England, with Leeds United long time suitors.

Kent has been in Scotland since 2018, initially joining Rangers on loan from Liverpool and then on a permanent basis the following summer.

He was an influential figure under former boss Steven Gerrard, making 61 goal contributions in 138 appearances for him.

However, Kent has struggled to live up to expectations this season and will now start a fresh chapter at Fenerbahce.