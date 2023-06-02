Mark Wilson has indicated that Ange Postecoglou is likely to accept the challenge of taking the Tottenham Hotspur job despite his love for Glasgow and Celtic.

Postecoglou has remained calm and non-committal about the speculation surrounding the possibility of him moving south of the border and becoming the next Tottenham manager.

The Australian is focused on Celtic’s Scottish Cup final against Inverness on Saturday but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is set to hold talks with the Celtic boss in order to convince him to accept the challenge in north London.

Wilson is now pessimistic about Celtic’s chances of holding on to their much-loved manager this summer.

The former Bhoy believes that no matter how much he loves Celtic and what he has built in Glasgow, the Australian is likely to want to test himself at a club such as Tottenham going forward.

The ex-Celtic star said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “He will get the game out of the way but it is being widely reported that he is the preferred candidate.

“And I think that might spell trouble for Celtic and Celtic fans.

“As much as Ange Postecoglou loves life here in Glasgow and he has really built something at Celtic but Tottenham are a different proposition that he might just take and challenge himself.”

He is on a rolling 12-month contract at Celtic, which means Spurs will not have to pay compensation if the Australian agrees to move to London.