Former Hibernian attacker Tam McManus is of the view that the Celtic board should see that whether Brendan Rodgers or Graham Potter are interested in succeeding Ange Postecoglou.

Postecouglou is expected to join Tottenham Hotspur on a two-year deal in the summer after spending two seasons with the Parkhead outfit.

Celtic have already been linked with several managers and they are likely to be in the process of deciding who is the right fit.

Rodgers won two Scottish Premierships during his time with the Hoops and McManus is of the view that the Celtic board should leave no stone unturned in their attempt to convince the former Leicester City boss to take the job.

The former top-flight star hailed Rodgers as a winning machine and believes he is a top-class manager.

McManus also believes that Celtic should pursue Potter for the Hoops job, as he considers him a fantastic manager as well.

“Also if Brendan Rodgers is interested in coming back to Celtic I’d be biting his hand off if I’m the Celtic board”, McManus wrote on Twitter.

“Top class manager who was a winning machine in Glasgow.

“I’d also ask Graham Potter the question as I think he’s also a fantastic manager.”

Postecoglou has guided Celtic to a domestic treble this season and it remains to be seen who will succeed the Australian at Celtic Park.