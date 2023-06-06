Tottenham Hotspur right-back Pedro Porro has insisted that his absence from the Spain national team solely does not depend on him and also admitted that he will continue working for the opportunity to play for his country.

The Spaniard joined the north London outfit in the second half of the season on loan from Sporting Lisbon before making the move permanent this summer for €45m.

Porro has 20-goal contributions in his entire season where he played the first half of the season with Sporting Lisbon and the rest of the campaign with Tottenham.

Despite his good attacking numbers from the back, Spanish national team coach Luis de la Fuente has decided not to select him in his squad for the upcoming international matches.

Porro has admitted that even though he will keep working hard to play for his national team, the responsibility for not getting selected does not rest on him alone.

“I am a player who works so that opportunities come to me, but it does not depend only on me”, Porro was quoted as saying by Spanish daily Marca.

“I do my job and the coach has his list, which is respectable.

“I continue to support and work for that opportunity to arrive.”

He made his debut for the Spanish national team in March 2021 and since then he appeared only once more for his country in a 2-0 defeat against Scotland in March this year.