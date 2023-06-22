Destiny Udogie’s agent Ferdinando Guarino has revealed that the young left-back is very excited to play under new Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou.

Last summer, former Tottenham sporting director Fabio Paratici signed Udogie on a five year deal and immediately loaned him back to Udinese for the season.

Udogie featured in 33 league games for the Serie A outfit and scored three goals while contributing four assists.

The departures of Paritici and former Spurs boss Antonio Conte have cast doubt on Udogie’s future with the north London outfit.

But his agent Guarino revealed that during a recent meeting with Tottenham, the club expressed their trust in the youngster’s abilities and he believes that Udogie is well capable of playing in Postecoglou’s back four.

Guarino also revealed Udogie has no shortage of admirers in the transfer market but stated that the left-back is eager to work with the Spurs new boss.

“I had a discussion with Tottenham: they believe in him a lot, they will watch him tonight too”, Guarino told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

“A new coach has come in, playing in the back four is not a problem for the boy.

“There is no shortage of admirers because he is a complete player, he has shown over time that he can make a dominant impact on games.

“But… one step at a time.

“Today there’s the European Championship.

“Then there will be the championship and he is very excited about this new adventure with Tottenham.”

Udogie is currently with the Italy Under-21 side, representing his nation in the Under-21 European Championship in Romania.