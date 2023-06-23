Tottenham Hotspur are to part ways with the club’s performance director Gretar Steinsson, according to the Daily Mail.

Spurs are having a shake-up in key positions, with Ange Postecoglou having become the side’s new boss, while the director of football post is vacant following Fabio Paratici’s exit.

Now former Iceland international Steinsson is also heading for the exit door and will be leaving his position as Spurs’ performance director.

It has been claimed that the development is part of an internal restructuring process at Tottenham.

Steinsson previously worked for Everton as their head of recruitment and development, while he also held the role of technical director with the Iceland FA.

It remains to be seen who might replace Steinsson in north London, but the summer is turning into one of real change for Tottenham.

Postecoglou will be looking to put Tottenham back on track on the pitch, while supremo Daniel Levy restructures the club off it.

Tottenham are due to start life under Postecoglou in the Premier League by heading to face London rivals Brentford on 13th August.