The agent of Tottenham Hotspur full-back Destiny Udogie has revealed that Spurs are keen to put his client at the disposal of Ange Postecoglou and backed him for a senior Italy call-up.

Tottenham signed Udogie from Udinese last summer but immediately sent him back on a season-long loan to the Italian club.

After an impressive Serie A campaign with Andrea Sottil’s side, it is now time for the 20-year-old to go back to his parent club and fight for his place in the starting eleven.

The player’s agent Stefano Antonelli confirmed that Spurs have plans for his client heading to the new season.

Stressing the quality Udogie offers, Antonelli insisted that the 20-year-old would be welcome at clubs such as Napoli, Roma, or Inter Milan.

And Antonelli believes that Udogiede deserves a chance to be in the Italian national team once he finishes participating in the UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

“He’s going to Tottenham who have changed management and have already expressed themselves on Udogie”, Antonelli said via Calciomercato.com.

“He could be a player for Napoli as he would be for Roma or Inter for example.

“Everyone takes it for granted that he will go to the senior national team after the UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

“Today I think it belongs to him, but [Roberto] Mancini will be the one to decide.”

Udogie, who is currently part of the Italy team visiting Romania and Georgia for the competition, has progressed through different youth levels for Italy.