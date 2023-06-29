Destiny Udogie’s agent has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur want to take his client on tour this summer, with an eye on him specifically being in Thailand.

Udogie was snapped up by Tottenham last year from Udinese, but then instantly sent back on loan to the Italian side for the season.

He is now due to head to north London to properly kick off his Spurs spell, but when he arrives he will experienced a changed picture, with Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici gone.

Ange Postecoglou is now in charge at Tottenham, but Udogie’s agent Stefano Antonelli is not concerned and believes his client can suit the Australian’s tactics, despite some in Italy who think another loan would suit the defender better.

“Udogie’s story is clear. He is from Tottenham and we have also had contacts in the last few days because they have changed the management, the coach, and because they will play 4-3-3 and no longer 3-5-2”, Antontelli told Sky Italia (via Calciomercato.com).

“Postecoglou is very keen on Udogie’s place, but the Italians are calling because some think he needs another step, maybe to a top Italian club like Juventus, Milan or Inter.”

Antonelli also revealed that Spurs recently got in touch, following Italy Under-21s exit from the European Under-21 Championship, to stress they want to take Udogie on their pre-season tour.

“Today, however, I received a phone call from the head of the technical area who, after Italy Under-21s went out of the European Championship, was asking us to confirm the programme.

“They want to take him on tour to Thailand.

“They assure us the importance of the player today. We will evaluate everything, but he is Tottenham’s.”

Spurs are due to face West Ham United in Australia on 18th July, while they take on Leicester City in Thailand on 23rd July and then lock horns with Roma in Singapore on 26th July.