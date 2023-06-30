Former Manchester United star John Giles is of the view that Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is in a dreadful position in the transfer market with the club’s ownership issue yet to be settled.

Manchester United are in the middle of a takeover and they have bidders lined up in the form of Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani’s Nine Two Foundation and Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The Glazer family has yet to accept a bid to sell the club and the whole situation has cast doubt on Manchester United’s spending power in the ongoing transfer market.

Giles believes that Ten Hag is in a very difficult position with the club’s takeover situation and feels that the Red Devils boss is unable to do what he really wants to improve the Old Trafford outfit.

The former Red Devils star also stated that he feels bad for Ten Hag as he believes that the pressure is mounting on him as the transfer window progresses.

“I feel sorry for Ten Hag to be in the position he is in”, Giles said on the Off The Ball.

“They are still trying to sell the club.

“I mean, how can a manager get whatever he wants in the club and get it settled down and get it done?

“I think he is in a dreadful position and looks like he is getting [Mason] Mount in.

“We do not know what he really wants in there.

“Whatever he really wants, he will not be allowed to do it until that club is sold and even if it is sold, he might not be able to do what he wants to do.”

Manchester United have agreed a deal with Chelsea regarding Mason Mount and if all goes well, he will be Ten Hag’s second signing of this summer.