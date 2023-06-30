Former top flight star John Giles has warned Tottenham Hotspur regarding their signing of James Maddison as he believes that the midfielder will not be very effective against top teams like Liverpool when Spurs are up against it.

The 26-year-old midfielder was one of the standout performers for Leicester City last season and Premier League outfits Tottenham and Newcastle United were battling for his signature this summer

Tottenham agreed a deal worth £40m plus add-ons with Leicester to sign the player on a five-year contract.

Giles admitted that Maddison is a talented midfielder who can score a lot of goals but believes that the player does not do enough for his team.

The ex-top flight star also warned Spurs that when they face tough fixtures like Liverpool, Maddison will be ineffective.

“Anybody who is playing with Harry Kane is going to make a lot of goals for him and he is a talented lad, alright”, Giles said on Off The Ball.

“But there are some days you are playing when you are up against it because you are not going to be on top all the time in every match and I think he is one of those guys that if you are really up against it at Liverpool or one of the other teams, you are not going to see much of him.

“Then again, he is a goalscorer and he is a talented lad.

“I would like to see him doing a lot more in the team or carrying a lot more for the team than he actually does.”

Last season, Maddison scored ten goals while laying on nine assists in 30 league appearances for Leicester.