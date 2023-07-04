Birmingham City are considering a swoop for Werder Bremen forward Oliver Burke in the ongoing transfer window, with the ex-Millwall man on their radar, according to Birmingham Live.

Burke, 26, joined Millwall on loan in January this year for the remainder of the 2022/23 season and made 17 league appearances for Gary Rowett’s side.

He registered two goals and two assists during his loan stint at the Den, but agonisingly witnessed the Lions miss a Championship playoff spot.

Now it is claimed that John Eustace’s Birmingham side are considering bringing the Scot back to the Championship ahead of next season’s campaign and are mulling over a swoop for the player.

Blues are in the process of restructuring their ranks this summer in a bid not to get dragged into a relegation jostle.

They have already added Koji Miyoshi and Tyler Roberts to their attacking options in the ongoing transfer window, but Eustace is unlikely to want to stop there and could be keen to add extra firepower.

Burke has still two years remaining on his contract with the German side, but it is claimed he is likely to return to England again this summer.

The jury is still out on where Burke will end up and it remains to be seen if Birmingham City will eventually make a concrete move for the Scottish attacker.