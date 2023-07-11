Tottenham Hotspur new boy Manor Solomon believes that he is suitable for the challenge Ange Postecoglou is going to pose once he starts implementing his tactics of pressing football.

Tottenham confirmed their fourth signing of the summer on Tuesday following the arrivals of winger Dejan Kulusevski, goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and England midfielder James Maddison.

The 23-year-old, who spent last season on loan at fellow Premier League side Fulham, arrived on a free transfer after signing a five-year deal.

In his initial reaction following the move, Solomon insisted that after having spoken to the new Tottenham manager he came to realise that Postecoglou wants pressing football, particularly from the wingers.

The Israel international is confident that he will be able to deliver according to the demands of the manager.

“I spoke with the manager and understood what he wants and what he demands from the team, from the wingers in particular”, Solomon told his new club’s official website.

“I know he wants to see attacking football, to see pressure, to have the ball, to play really attacking football that will entertain our fans.

“I think I am suitable for this challenge, and I can fit the team.

“I will do whatever I can to help the team to succeed, to improve as a player and try to improve the team.”

The Israeli winger managed to feature in a total of 24 games for Fulham last season, finding the back of the net five times.