Former Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker believes Spurs have acquired Manor Solomon because he suits new manager Ange Postecoglou’s direct and attacking style of play.

Tottenham have signed Solomon from Ukrainian outfit Shakhtar Donetsk on a free transfer.

The 23-year-old will be plying his trade under new Spurs boss Postecoglou, who is known for favouring attacking football, as evidenced by Celtic, managed by him, scoring 114 goals in 38 games in the Scottish Premiership last season.

Reo-Coker believes the 23-year-old has been signed by the Lilywhites to add depth to their team ahead of their hectic season.

The former top-flight star also stated that the winger fits the Australian manager’s fluid and direct style of play well, but he believes that Solomon will not be a game changer.

Reo-Coker said on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily: “For me, he is a player that has come in as part of the numbers game.

“Listening to the manager, he wants to get Tottenham attacking and playing on the front foot.

“He is a player who can fit into that dynamic.

“But he is not going to be a difference-maker.”

Solomon already has valuable experience of playing in the top flight when he was loaned to Fulham last season.

The Israeli winger featured in 19 Premier League games for the Cottagers last term, predominantly as a substitute, and scored four goals.