Burnley are keeping a close eye on Gremio attacker Ferreria, amid Celtic having made an approach to sign him, according to Football Scotland.

Vincent Kompany’s side, who earned an automatic promotion by virtue of winning the Championship last season, are looking to restock their squad ahead of a challenging campaign in the top-flight.

They have already secured four signings and have been linked with a number of others, though all those moves are still in the pipeline.

They are now monitoring the situation regarding Gremio’s Brazilian striker Ferreira.

However, the Clarets are not be the only club interested with Scottish giants Celtic also waiting in the queue to secure his services.

Celtic have just lost Jota to Saudi side Al-Ittihad for £25m and are in the market looking for a replacement.

The Bhoys have approached Gremio as they seek to establish Ferreira’s price tag and it is claimed he would likely cost around £6m.

It now remains to be seen whether Burnely decide to pursue their interest or leave the door open for Celtic to go for the Brazilian attacker.