Tottenham Hotspur would not try to directly replace Harry Kane if they sell him and would instead try to reshape their attack around Ange Postecoglou’s style, according to the Independent.

Kane, who is now inside the final 12 months of his Tottenham contract, is wanted by Bayern Munich and it is claimed the chances of him staying at Tottenham are 50-50.

Tottenham are increasingly thinking of life without Harry Kane, with Flamengo’s Pedro on their radar to come in and add to Postecoglou’s forward options.

And Tottenham are not planning to try to directly replace Kane as that is seen as something which is borderline impossible for the club to do.

Instead Tottenham would look to reshape their attack and line it up with Postecoglou’s fluid style of play.

Kane is prepared to make the move to Bayern Munich and he is the German giants’ top target this summer.

Any move though rests upon Bayern Munich being able to reach an agreement with tough negotiator Daniel Levy.

Levy is still unwilling to sell Kane to another English club, while Paris Saint-Germain are keen but not the player’s preferred destination.