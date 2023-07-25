Amiens are keen on Celtic defender Osaze Urhoghide to strengthen their defensive ranks in the ongoing transfer window, it has been claimed in France.

Urhoghide, 23, joined the Bhoys from Sheffield Wednesday in 2021 but has failed to establish himself at Parkhead so far.

The Netherlands-born centre-back has yet to feature in a single league game for the Scottish champions and spent last season on loan at Oostende in Belgium.

Urhoghide was an integral part of the Belgian side’s campaign last season, albeit the defender could not help the club maintain their top-flight status.

He is now likely to leave Celtic this summer and Ligue 2 outfit Amiens are claimed to be eager to have him on the board, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

The French side are said to be planning to replenish their defensive ranks by bringing in Urhoghide after losing Formose Mendy to Lorient.

The defender has still two years left on his contract with the Parkhead outfit and it is still unclear whether Brendan Rodgers’ side will let him go permanently.

Now all eyes will be on the French side to see if they make a concrete move for their defensive target and make a further addition to their squad.