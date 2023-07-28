Rangers boss Michael Beale has revealed that Danilo was desperate for the move to Ibrox and pushed Feyenoord to make it happen.

Beale has been on a squad rebuild this summer, making significant signings of several new players, including notable names like Cyriel Dessers, Jack Butland, Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling and Sam Lammers.

On Friday, Rangers made their eighth signing of the summer by securing the services of Danilo from Dutch club Feyenoord.

After having completed the signing of Danilo, Beale expressed his delight at having the Brazilian striker at Ibrox, considering the discussions that have taken place leading up to his transfer.

The Rangers manager further emphasised that Danilo was desperate to make the move from Feyenoord and he played a significant role in pushing to make the transfer happen.

Beale is of the view that Danilo’s strong desire for the move and his unwavering belief in the plan he has for him and the team were crucial in the negotiations for his transfer.

“The discussions were ongoing for some time, so I am delighted that we finally have him at our club”, Beale told Rangers’ official website.

“Danilo really wanted this move and has a strong belief in the plan that we have for him and for the team moving forward – this was key in the negotiations as he really pushed to join Rangers.

“We wish him every success here at Rangers.”

With Danilo having officially joined Rangers and inked a five-year deal, Beale is now filled with anticipation for a positive start in their forthcoming Scottish Premiership campaign, with their first match against Kilmarnock.