Micky van de Ven has been spotted at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ahead of Spurs’ friendly with Shakhtar Donetsk.

Spurs have agreed a fee with German side Wolfsburg for the Dutch centre-back, who is set to cost around €50m to snap up.

Van de Ven has flown into England to put the finishing touches to the move and he is at Spurs’ ground today.

Micky Van de Ven at Hotspur Stadium today to watch Tottenham play Shaktar! Welcome to London, Micky! ⚪️

The defender was snapped at the stadium as Tottenham prepare to take on Shakhtar Donetsk in a friendly.

Van de Ven will get a close look at his new surroundings as well as the opportunity to meet his new team-mates.

The Dutchman is expected to sign a five-year contract with Tottenham within the next few days.

He will then be put at the disposal of new Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou, ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

Tottenham are still expected to sign another centre-back after Van de Ven, as Postecoglou looks to increase his options at the back.