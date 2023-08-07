Rollheiser is on the books at Argentine outfit Estudiantes and has caught the eye with his displays in the country’s top flight this season.
The 23-year-old is now keen to take the next step in his career and has set his sights on England.
Estudiantes, where Juan Sebastian Veron is vice-president, are willing to cash in on Rollheiser and Russian sides Zenit St Petersburg and CSKA Moscow have offered around £12m for him.
The 23-year-old wants to move to England though and Newcastle are amongst his admirers.
Rollheiser, an ex-River Plate star, would even be willing to consider a move to a top club in the Championship.
The winger, who is also able to play as a central striker and a number 10, has found the back of the net eleven times for Estudiantes this term.
At continental level, Rollheiser has helped himself to five goals in the Copa Sudamerican, including a brace in a last 16 first leg win over Brazilian outfit Goias.