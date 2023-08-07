Newcastle United are interested in Argentine winger Benjamin Rollheiser and the player is prepared to snub offers from Russia to realise his English dream, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Rollheiser is on the books at Argentine outfit Estudiantes and has caught the eye with his displays in the country’s top flight this season.

The 23-year-old is now keen to take the next step in his career and has set his sights on England.

Estudiantes, where Juan Sebastian Veron is vice-president, are willing to cash in on Rollheiser and Russian sides Zenit St Petersburg and CSKA Moscow have offered around £12m for him.

The 23-year-old wants to move to England though and Newcastle are amongst his admirers.

Rollheiser, an ex-River Plate star, would even be willing to consider a move to a top club in the Championship.

The winger, who is also able to play as a central striker and a number 10, has found the back of the net eleven times for Estudiantes this term.

At continental level, Rollheiser has helped himself to five goals in the Copa Sudamerican, including a brace in a last 16 first leg win over Brazilian outfit Goias.