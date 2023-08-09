Celtic defensive target Gustaf Lagerbielke believes that hard work has earned him the Scottish Premiership title holders’ interest in him.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have identified Elfsborg centre-back Lagerbielke as their chief target to replace Carl Starfelt in their backline this summer.

The Bhoys have already tabled a bid worth £2.9m for the 23-year-old defender and the talented player is now claimed to be likely to join the Parkhead outfit.

Lagerbielke admits that it is an honour to have received Celtic’s interest in him and believes that his hard work is the reason it has happened.

“It is an honour to receive that interest. It has happened quickly”, Lagerbielke told Swedish daily the Boras Tidning.

“But it is hard work that has been the basis for that and I have just pushed on even when I did not get to play and then took the chances when I got them.

“Now I am standing here with that interest, it is a great journey and I am very proud of it.“

Celtic are eyeing marking an impact on the Champions League this season, especially after calamitous defensive displays in the continental elite tournament last term.

And all eyes will be on Lagerbielke to see how well he will fare under Rodgers’ tutelage at Parkhead if he does complete the switch to Scotland.