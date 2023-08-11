Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta* has so far mainly attracted loan interest, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Palace are expected to add to their attacking options before the transfer window closes, but would like to part ways with Mateta, who has struggled to fire.

Bringing in a fee for the striker could prove to be tough however as so far he has mainly drawn loan interest from clubs who could take him.

He has found the back of the net just eight times in 58 outings in the Premier League and Crystal Palace could have to accept a loan to shift him off the books.

Last season Mateta made 29 outings in the top flight for Palace, scoring against Aston Villa and Leicester City.

He is an experienced Bundesliga campaigner and has found joy in the German top flight, with 24 goals to his name.

Whether a Bundesliga club comes in for Mateta before the transfer window slams shut on 1st September remains to be seen.

*Author’s note: An earlier version of this story erroneously first referred to Che Adams as the player who has mainly drawn loan requests and not Mateta.