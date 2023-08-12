Fixture: Rangers vs Livingston

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Rangers manager Michael Beale has named his side and substitutes to welcome Livingston to Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

Beale saw his men stutter in their first league game of the campaign as they suffered a shock 1-0 win away at Kilmarnock.

Rangers know they cannot afford to lose further ground on Celtic early in the campaign and taking all three points today is a must.

Livingston arrive at Ibrox on the back of an opening day 0-0 draw at home against Aberdeen.

Jack Butland is in goal for Rangers today, while at the back Beale picks James Tavernier, John Souttar, Leon Balogun and Borna Barisic.

In midfield, the Rangers boss selects Nicolas Raskin, Jose Cifuentes and Todd Cantwell, while Sam Lammers, Cyriel Dessers and Danilo leads the line.

If Beale wants to shake things up he can look to the bench, where his options include Kemar Roofe and Ianis Hagi.

Rangers Team vs Livingston

Butland, Tavernier, Souttar, Balogun, Barisic, Raskin, Cifuentes, Cantwell, Lammers, Dessers, Danilo

Substitutes: McCrorie, Lundstram, Hagi, Matondo, Sima, Dowell, Sterling, Roofe, King