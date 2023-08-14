Paris Saint Germain are in talks with Liverpool and Nottingham Forest midfield target Ibrahim Sangare, who is also of interest to Bayern Munich, it has been claimed in France.

Sangare, 25, has been plying his trade for PSV Eindhoven since 2020 and has already established himself as a midfield cornerstone at the Dutch giants.

His authoritative displays on the pitch have drawn interest from several outfits, including Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, Bayern Munich and PSG, in the ongoing transfer window.

Nottingham Forest have been seeking Sangare’s signature this summer, but progress on a swoop has been slow.

Despite knowing Sangare’s price tag is €37m, Nottingham Forest are said to have offered a sum short of that.

Liverpool are now firmly also in the mix for Sangare as they desperately seek to bring in a midfielder.

However, the Premier League pair face competition from PSG who are, according to French radio station RMC, in talks to sign Sangare and also convince the player about a move.

Liverpool are battling hard with Chelsea to secure the services of Romeo Lavia after missing out on Moises Caicedo.

Now it remains to be seen how Jurgen Klopp’s side will measure their stance for Sangare and whether Forest will be back in the frame for the midfield star next.