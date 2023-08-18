Fixture: Leeds United vs West Bromwich Albion

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has picked his starting line-up and substitutes for this evening’s home Championship encounter with West Brom.

Former Leeds coach Carlos Corberan brings his Baggies side to Elland Road on the back of a 3-2 home win over Swansea City and will be desperate to record back to back wins tonight.

West Brom led 3-0 in the game but then conceded twice to only narrowly escape with all three points.

Leeds by contrast lost their last outing, going down away at Birmingham City, and Farke continues to wrestle with a number of players who do not want to be at the club.

The Whites have Illan Meslier between the sticks, while at the back Farke picks Luke Ayling, Pascal Struijk, Joe Rodon and Sam Byram.

In midfield, Ethan Ampadu plays, while Jamie Shackleton and Archie Gray are also selected. Daniel James, Joe Gelhardt and Georginio Rutter lead the goal threat charge.

If Farke needs to shake things up then he has options on the bench he can turn to, including Sam Greenwood and Lewis Bate.

Leeds United Team vs West Bromwich Albion

Meslier, Ayling, Struijk, Rodon, Byram, Ampadu, Shackleton, Gray, Rutter, James, Gelhardt

Substitutes: Klaesson, Darlow, Cresswell, Drameh, Gyabi, Bate, Greenwood