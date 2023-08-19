Matthew Kilgallon has admitted that Dan James’ performance against West Brom was encouraging for Leeds United as they need to him to step up this season.

James looked close to his best in Leeds’ 1-1 draw against West Brom at Elland Road on Friday night in the Championship.

The Welshman provided the assist for Leeds’ equaliser and looked quick and sharp throughout the game as he put pressure on West Brom wing-back Darnell Furlong.

Kilgallon lavished praise on the winger’s performance and he was particularly impressed by his work rate and attitude during the game.

The former Leeds star stressed that he was a consistent threat for Leeds down the flank and feels the player needed that performance under his belt.

He admitted that Leeds have not seen the best of James yet and thinks he could be a key player this season if he can be at a consistent level.

The former White said on BBC Radio Leeds: “He looked sharp, looked fit and got back to help the team out to defend.

“He was demanding the ball and looking to go at Furlong all game really and got around him many a time and put the ball in for the goal.

“He had two shots – the curler he tried and in the first half as well when he hits it into the floor and gets a deflection and the ‘keeper made another save off him.

“Hopefully, it’s a positive for Dan because I don’t think we have seen the best of him yet.

“I think he can go again and he could be massive for Leeds United this season.”

Leeds are looking to add more new faces to their squad this summer but will hope that James can hold on to his form.