Everton linked defender Fode Ballo-Toure has rejected a move to German club Werder Bremen after having second thoughts.

AC Milan have been keen to move on the left-back this summer as he is surplus to requirements at the San Siro this season.

His representatives have been in talks with several clubs over the last month or so and he has also been linked with a move to the Premier League.

Fulham have been interested, but the defender has been cool on joining them and he has also been tipped to join Everton.

Werder Bremen are the latest club who came close to signing him, but according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, he knocked back the offer from the German club.

The Bundesliga outfit were close to working out an agreement with AC Milan for his signature, with a deal seeming close.

But the defender and his entourage have had second thoughts and he now does not want to join Werder Bremen.

It remains to be seen whether his Premier League suitors rekindle their interest in Ballo-Toure in the final week of the transfer window.