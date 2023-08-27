Davinson Sanchez’s agents are currently in France to hold talks with clubs interested in signing the Tottenham Hotspur defender.

Sanchez is available to sign before the transfer window closes and several sides have been looking at taking him from Tottenham.

He turned down a switch to Russia earlier in the transfer window, but is set to have other options.

With less than a week in the transfer window, Sanchez’s agents are working hard and according to Spanish daily AS, they are currently in France.

Talks are being held with interested clubs as the agents try to find a solution for the centre-back.

The agents have also received calls from clubs in Italy’s Serie A.

Sanchez is keen to move on from Tottenham as he looks to make sure he is playing on a regular basis this season.

The defender has played once for Tottenham so far this season, clocking 76 minutes against Brentford in Spurs’ season opener.