Fixture: Newcastle United vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has picked his starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Newcastle United at St James’ Park in the Premier League this afternoon.

Klopp’s side saw Newcastle take a top four spot last season as they missed out and the Magpies are again rivals for a Champions League berth.

The last meeting between the two teams at St James’ Park saw Liverpool run out 2-0 winners thanks to goals from Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo.

Liverpool are without centre-back Ibrahima Konate, while Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones are also out.

Alisson is between the sticks for Liverpool, who field a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Andrew Robertson.

Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo slot into midfield for Liverpool, while Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo all start.

If Klopp wants to influence the game from the bench then he has options to call for, including Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool Team vs Newcastle United

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Salah, Gakpo

Substitutes: Kelleher, Gomez, Nunez, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Doak, Quansah