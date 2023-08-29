Leeds United will allow Southampton target Cody Drameh to leave either on loan or on a permanent deal as they get closer to finalising a deal for Djed Spence, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Whites are taking Spence on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur and he is undergoing a medical.

Spence is not one of manager Ange Postecoglou’s preferred options in the full-back position and he will spend the season at Leeds.

Manager Daniel Farke is therefore not against the idea of allowing academy graduate Drameh to leave either or loan or on a permanent deal with Southampton lurking.

Drameh has refused to sign a new contract at Leeds.

At Cardiff City on loan, his contributions were rewarded as he won the Player of the Season award for 2021/22.

At Luton Town for the second half of last season, Drameh helped the Hatters clinch promotion to the Premier League.

It remains to be seen if Southampton will now make a firm move to sign Drameh from Leeds.