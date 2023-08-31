Wolves are pushing to agree a deal with Southampton to snap up Che Adams, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Adams has been linked with an exit from St Mary’s all summer following Saints’ relegation from the Premier League.

Everton tried to sign him from Southampton earlier this month, putting in bids of £12m and £15m for the striker.

Sean Dyche’s side could not agree on the structure of payments in any deal though, with the Toffees cash-strapped and unable to make any big initial payments.

Now Wolves are trying to take Adams to Molineux before the window closes, with a loan being sought.

There is no agreement between the two clubs, but Wolves are pushing for the Adams deal to happen.

Wolves want to land Adams on loan and it is unclear if there would be any possible permanent option or obligation attached.

A switch to Molineux would put the powerful striker back in the Premier League and hand Gary O’Neil a fresh face.