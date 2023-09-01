Everton are not one of the clubs to have approached Leeds United for Luis Sinisterra today, contrary to what has been reported, according to the Liverpool Echo.

The Whites signed the 24-year-old from Feyenoord only last summer after paying a £21m transfer fee.

Injuries played a key role in limiting his overall appearances to 22 for the Whites, though those were enough to prove his danger in the final third.

A total of eight goal contributions have been complemented with yet another one in the Championship this season.

His performances have caught attention, with more than one club showing keen interest in taking him away from Leeds United’s books.

In fact, Daniel Farke’s side have received a bid from Bournemouth for Sinisterra though it is for a loan deal.

However, Everton, one of the clubs that have suffered from a lack of goals in the opening few matches are not one of the clubs looking at Sinisterra now, who in spite of being a winger can score goals.

The Toffees have signed two strikers in the form of Beto and Youssef Chermiti, with winger Arnaut Danjuma arriving on loan.