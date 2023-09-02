Fixture: Sheffield United vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Everton manager Sean Dyche has picked his starting eleven and substitutes to go up against Sheffield United in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Toffees head to Bramall Lane on the back of a 2-1 win away at Doncaster Rovers in the EFL Cup.

There were hopes amongst fans that Everton would strengthen further on transfer deadline day, but the Toffees only shipped players out.

Alex Iwobi left for Fulham, Neal Maupay joined Brentford and Tom Cannon signed for Leicester City.

Dyche will be looking for all three points this afternoon and has Jordan Pickford in goal.

Defence sees Nathan Patterson, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Ashley Young line up.

In midfield, Everton go with Idrissa Gueye, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Amadou Onana, while further up the pitch James Garner and Arnaut Danjuma support Beto.

Dyche has options on the bench if changes are needed, including Youssef Chermiti and Dwight McNeil.

Everton Team vs Sheffield United

Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Young, Gueye, Doucoure, Onana, Garner, Danjuma, Beto

Substitutes: Virginia, Lonergan, Mykolenko, Godfrey, Onyango, McNeil, Chermiti