Fixture: Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has picked his team to go up against Burnley at Turf Moor in the Premier League this afternoon.

Spurs were dumped out of the EFL Cup in midweek at the hands of Fulham and Postecoglou will be desperate to return to winning ways today.

Burnley managed to progress in the EFL Cup, but their league form has seen two games and two losses, meaning pressure today to put points on the board in front of the home fans.

Tottenham managed to sign Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest on deadline day, but the move came too late for him to be involved.

Guglielmo Vicario is between the sticks for Tottenham, while in defence Postecoglou picks Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie.

Midfield sees Spurs go with Pape Matar Sarr, Yves Bissouma and James Maddison, while Dejan Kulusevski, Heung-Min Son and Manor Solomon lead the attack.

If Postecoglou needs to influence the game from the bench then he has options to call for, including Richarlison and Oliver Skipp.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Burnley

Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Sarr, Bissouma, Maddison, Kulusevski, Son, Solomon

Substitutes: Forester, Royal, Davies, Sanchez, Phillips, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Perisic, Richarlison