Fixture: Leeds United vs Sheffield Wednesday

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has picked his starting eleven and substitutes to entertain Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship this afternoon.

The Whites won a thrilling encounter last weekend at Ipswich Town and Farke will want it to be followed up with another three-point haul today.

The Whites play host to a side sitting rock bottom of the Championship table and with not a single point to their name from their opening four league matches.

Leeds did lose winger Luis Sinisterra on transfer deadline day, as he was loaned to Bournemouth.

Illan Meslier slots in between the sticks for Leeds, while at the back Farke selects Luke Ayling, Pascal Struijk, Joe Rodon and Jamie Shackleton.

In midfield, Ethan Ampadu starts, while Archie Gray also plays. Crysencio Summerville, Willy Gnonto and Georginio Rutter support Joel Piroe.

Farke can look to his bench if he wants to shake things up and has options that include Ian Poveda and Glen Kamara.

Leeds United Team vs Sheffield Wednesday

Meslier, Ayling, Struijk, Rodon, Shackleton, Ampadu, Gray, Summerville, Gnonto, Rutter, Piroe

Substitutes: Darlow, Cresswell, Hjelde, Spence, Gyabi, Kamara, Poveda, Joseph, Gelhardt