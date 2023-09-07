Tottenham Hotspur loan star Tanguy Ndombele could see his debut delayed for his new side Galatasaray due to Turkish domestic football rules.

Ndombele, 26, joined the Super Lig title holders on Monday from Tottenham on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy for €15m.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou was keen on jettisoning Ndombele this summer as the French star is not in his plans.

The midfielder also wanted to leap overboard in search of regular playing time and Galatasaray arrived as a lifeline for him.

He is now plying his trade in Istanbul but could see his debut for his new side delayed because of domestic football regulations in Turkey.

Turkish clubs must field three Turkish players in a domestic match and according to Turkish daily Hurriyet, that could delay Ndombele’s debut for Galatasaray.

It is suggested that Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk has a tough choice due to the regulations and might leave Ndombele on the bench if he needs to play Kerim Demirbay in midfield.

Buruk might need to solve the jigsaw puzzle relating to his team selection before handing Ndombele his first start.

Ndombele spent last season on loan at Napoli and played a key role for the Italian side.