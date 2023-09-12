Former Everton defender Michael Ball has outlined the key differences he has noticed between Toffees striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and the club’s new boy Beto.

Sean Dyche’s side worked to balance the books this summer and wheel and deal in the transfer market due to financial constraints.

Landing a striker was key for Everton and the club eventually splashed the cash to sign Beto from Italian Serie A side Udinese.

Beto is competing for the spot up front with Calvert-Lewin, who has been prone to suffering injuries in recent years.

Ball believes there is a clear difference between the two players as Beto likes to fight for the ball, while Calvert-Lewin prefers to create space in the box and await assists to fire.

“I have been really impressed with Beto’s performances”, Ball wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“He has only had two games but he has got something different than Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

“The way he holds the ball up, the way he fights, it is like he enjoys that a lot more.

“Calvert-Lewin prefers to create space in the box and we just fire balls in there for him to attack and get his head on it – his leap is fantastic.“

Beto scored ten times in Serie A with Udinese last season, but has yet to be handed a senior cap by Portugal.

The 25-year-old is likely to hope shining with Everton in the Premier League will change that.