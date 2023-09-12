 

Sean Dyche’s side worked to balance the books this summer and wheel and deal in the transfer market due to financial constraints.

 

Landing a striker was key for Everton and the club eventually splashed the cash to sign Beto from Italian Serie A side Udinese.

 

 

 

Beto is competing for the spot up front with Calvert-Lewin, who has been prone to suffering injuries in recent years.

 

Ball believes there is a clear difference between the two players as Beto likes to fight for the ball, while Calvert-Lewin prefers to create space in the box and await assists to fire.

 

 

I have been really impressed with Beto’s performances”, Ball wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

 

He has only had two games but he has got something different than Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

 

“The way he holds the ball up, the way he fights, it is like he enjoys that a lot more.

 

 

Calvert-Lewin prefers to create space in the box and we just fire balls in there for him to attack and get his head on it – his leap is fantastic.

 

Beto scored ten times in Serie A with Udinese last season, but has yet to be handed a senior cap by Portugal.

 

The 25-year-old is likely to hope shining with Everton in the Premier League will change that.

 