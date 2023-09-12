Former Everton star Michael Ball has indicated that number six is a position that Toffees boss Sean Dyche needs to sort out as he feels Idrissa Gueye is not an option.

Everton have dealt with relegation struggles in the last two seasons and under Dyche’s leadership, they are keen on improving their situation in the ongoing campaign.

Due to their financial situation, the Toffees have been careful in the market and have not added any new faces to their midfield this summer.

Ball has indicated that Everton need to sort out their number six position and added that Gueye, who Dyche has deployed in the number six role in several games, is not an option.

The former Everton star pointed out that Gueye is not good at keeping hold of the ball while not being good in possession play and termed the Ghana international too slow.

“The No.6 is an area I don’t think we’ve got covered properly since Gareth Barry left the club maybe“, Ball wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“Idrissa Gueye, we’ve tried to use him there but he hasn’t got the ability to keep the ball.

“He gives the ball away, too slow, possession play is not his game – his is similar to Kante’s – likes chasing the game, running, nipping in front of players.”

Gueye joined Everton last season from Paris Saint-Germain and he has featured in all four games in the Premier League for the Toffees.