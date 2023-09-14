Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg has admitted that heading back to the Netherlands and former club Zwolle towards the end of his career would be wonderful.

The 21-year-old Dutch defender started his senior career with Eredivisie side Zwolle before he made the move to the Premier League with Liverpool.

Van den Berg has been sent out on multiple loan stints around Europe and this season he has joined Bundesliga side Mainz on a season-long loan from the Reds despite interest from his homeland.

The Dutchman insisted that he wanted to spend this season either in England or in Germany.

He stressed that the Dutch domestic league is a wonderful competition and revealed that he would like to return to his homeland during the final years of his playing career.

“The Eredivisie is a wonderful competition, but as I said earlier, I wanted to play in England or Germany that year”, Van den Berg told Dutch outlet VoetbalPrimeur.

“It would be wonderful to play in the Netherlands again, or perhaps return to PEC Zwolle at the end of my career, but I am not working on that at the moment.

“I do follow the Dutch clubs, especially when they play in Europe.”

Liverpool will keep close tabs on Van den Berg this season as he bids to shine in the Germany top flight at Jurgen Klopp’s former club.