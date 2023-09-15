Former top flight hitman John Hartson has questioned the Rangers hierarchy’s decision to appoint Michael Beale as manager and believes that the Gers higher-ups need to be held accountable.

Rangers parted ways with Giovanni van Bronckhorst in November last year and brought Beale to Ibrox to replace the Dutchman.

The Light Blues have backed Beale in the transfer market to bring in a host of new faces, but Rangers’ poor start to the season has made former players and supporters question the Englishman’s methods.

Hartson has questioned the Rangers hierarchy’s decision to appoint Beale last season and pointed out that the current Gers boss has achieved nothing as a manager in his career to land the Ibrox job.

He believes that it is not necessarily Beale’s fault that Rangers are in a troubling situation and thinks that it is time that the Ibrox hierarchy take responsibility for their decisions.

“I think who I would possibly be questioning is: who made the decision to sack Giovanni van Bronckhorst?”, Hartson said on The Go Radio Football Show.

“Who makes the decision to bring in a manager like Michael Beale, who has done nothing in the game, absolutely nothing in the game.

“He was assistant manager to Steven Gerrard.

“As assistant manager, you can almost label John Kennedy has done a magnificent job in terms of being an assistant and being a close ally to the manager and for me.

“It is the people above that have to take responsibility.

“It is not necessarily the manager; it is the people that appointed Michael Beale.”

Now it remains to be seen whether Beale will be able to turn Rangers season around and prove his doubters wrong.