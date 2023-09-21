Former Premier League midfielder Paul Mortimer believes that there is definitely something building at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season, an example of which was seen in the way the Lilywhites won against Sheffield United.

Ange Postecoglou’s side had been trailing the Blades until the 97th minute and looked destined to lose the match.

However, Richarlison’s first league goal in four-and-a-half months, followed by yet another late goal from Dejan Kulusevski, meant that the London-based side have now registered their best-ever start to a domestic season in 57 years.

Voicing his fondness for Tottenham’s manager Mortimer insisted that the side would have lost the game had it been last season.

However, the character they showed gives an indication that under Postecoglou this is a different-looking team, he feels.

“I like him, I really like him”, Mortimer told the BBC.

“There is definitely something special building.

“They’d have lost this one with a whimper [last season]. We’ve seen it so many times. This is a different team.”

Heaping praise on midfielder Yves Bissouma, Mortimer added: “With Bissouma in the middle of the pitch, this is a different team because he did not stop prompting, he did not give up, he very rarely wasted the ball.

“He was magnificent.

“When the game’s not going well he can wrestle power back.”

Tottenham currently have 13 points from five league games and are yet to be defeated.