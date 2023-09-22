Former Aberdeen star Joe Harper has expressed his hope to see striker Duk find his form soon and in the process give delight to the fans.

The 23-year-old’s poor run of form in front of goal has made the Dons suffer early in the season.

In fact, Duk is yet to score his first goal of the season while his team languish in the relegation zone having scored just three goals in five league matches.

Stressing Duk’s goalscoring prowess which was on display last season, Harper insisted that the attacker’s confidence has taken a dent owing to his inability to hit the ground running this season

However, the 75-year-old remains hopeful that once Duk finds his opening goal he will get up and get going yet again.

“I’m hoping we’ll see the real Duk fans know and love spark into life soon”, Harper wrote in his column for the Press and Journal.

“He scored 18 goals last season and had a real purple patch during the season, but has yet to hit form this term.

“The sharpness doesn’t look to be quite there yet and perhaps his confidence has taken a dent because he hasn’t scored yet.

“Here’s hoping that’s all it is and it’s just a case of him needing a goal to get up and running again.”

Duk finished last season with 24 goal contributions in 43 appearances overall for Aberdeen and was linked with a move away from Pittodrie in the summer.