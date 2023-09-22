Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has insisted that he has been hugely encouraged by Alejo Veliz’s on-field attributes, dubbing the new signing a real number 9.

Veliz, 20, joined Spurs from Rosario Central this summer as Postecoglou was keen on adding the promising striker to his attacking ranks.

The Argentine hit the ground running at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last week and Spurs boss is delighted to see the talented forward return to training after recovering from an injury.

Now Postecoglou claimed that Veliz’s on-field traits are encouraging and the Argentine has the attributes of a true target man.

The Lilywhites manager also stressed that his side will give Veliz more game time for the Under-21s side to help him settle at the club.

“To be fair to him, he has only had one week of training. He had two sessions last week”, Postecoglou said at a press conference.

“We gave him game time for the U21s and he has now had a full week of training.

“It is great to have him on board but there is no expectation on him.

“We need to let him settle and get him training more consistently and get him a game or two more for the Under-21s.

“But we have been really encouraged about how he has gone about things and watching him other night, he showed attributes, he has great movement and is a real number 9.“

Postecoglou has so far garnered plaudits for the attacking style he has brought in at Spurs and it remains to be seen how Veliz will play his part under the Australian boss.