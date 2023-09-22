Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has admitted he would rather his team have been in Champions League action this week to prepare to face Arsenal, but is still looking forward to the derby.

An eighth-place finish in the Premier League last season means that there is no European football at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this term.

Arsenal were in Champions League action this week and Postecoglou admits that he would have liked Tottenham to have also been in the competition to prepare for the derby.

But as that opportunity is not there, the former Celtic manager insists that adjustments will have to be made accordingly.

“We’d much preferred to have had a Champions League game this week as preparation for a derby, rather than not have a game”, Postecoglou said in a press conference.

“As with all these things, you go into games and adjust your preparation.

“I’m sure Mikel Arteta has, and we’ll adjust to the fact we didn’t have a top-level game this week to prepare for this one.”

Postecoglou further took time to give an insight into how fruitful a full week’s training has been for his players following the previous week’s international break.

“It’s been a good week, training-wise.

“Last week, we only really had one session altogether after the internationals got in so we had a full week of training, a strong week of training.”

After the absence of domestic football due to the international break the previous week, Tottenham continued with winning ways beating Sheffield United 2-1 last weekend.