Burton Albion manager Dino Maamria has insisted that he wants to pick a strong line-up against Everton Under-21s in the EFL Trophy match which will be held on Tuesday.

The Toffees Under-21s are clubbed with Burton, Mansfield Town and Doncaster Rovers in Group H of the EFL trophy.

Paul Tait’s Everton side have not made a decent start to their campaign this season and are not faring well in the Premier League 2.

The Toffees Under-21s lost their EFL Trophy opener against Doncaster and are now eyeing bouncing back against Burton.

However, Maamria is eager to field a strong first eleven in the match in a bid to bag three points, stressing that the game will be different from a League One encounter.

“We will dust ourselves down, we will pick a team to win the game on Tuesday against Everton”, Maamria told the Brewers’ in-house media after the Fleetwood Town match.

“It will be a totally different game and like I said, it’s about trying to get a run together – a winning run or an unbeaten run – and keep moving forward.”

Everton want to ensure a steady flow of players through their set-up for their ranks.

And they are eager to use the competition in a bid to hone the experience of their youngsters.