Tottenham Hotspur are not expected to appoint a big name as their new director of football, according to The Athletic.

The Premier League side are looking to replace Fabio Paratici, who departed the club earlier this year.

The search has been on and a number of names have been doing the rounds, though a final appointment is still due.

In the meantime, Tottenham managed to bring in Ange Postecoglou as manager and the Australian has made a superb start.

While the wait drags on, the club remain calm and have a plan in place for the appointment.

It is claimed that the club are aiming for a low-key appointment and will not be bringing in a big name.

Tottenham’s management are hopeful that the new man coming in will easily fit into the new structure that has been put in in place by chairman Daniel Levy and chief football officer Scott Munn.

It remains to be seen if Tottenham will have someone in place for the January transfer window.