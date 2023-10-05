Former Premier League star Chris Sutton does not believe Andre Onana is up to the standards of being a Manchester United goalkeeper.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag made the big call to let David de Gea leave in the summer and signed Onana from Inter Milan for big money.

The Cameroonian was signed for his superior ability with his feet and he was key in Inter’s run to the Champions League final last season.

However, Onana has struggled to settle in a side who have been looking out of sorts since the start of the season and has made some crucial errors between the sticks.

There are already major doubts over his capabilities to serve as Manchester United’s number 1 in the years to come.

And Sutton stressed that while it could be a bit early to pass judgment, he does not believe Onana will ever be good enough for the Old Trafford outfit.

“Manchester United have had some outstanding goalkeepers over the years”, the former striker took to Twitter and wrote.

“And it’s a bit of an early call but I’m not sure Onana is up to standard for United.”

Ten Hag is likely to continue to put his faith in Onana despite his shaky start to life at Manchester United.