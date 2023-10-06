Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has highlighted Jamie Donley and Alfie Dorrington, stressing that the pair have stood out in training.

Both Donley and Dorrington came through the youth ranks at Spurs and they have been in impressive form for the Lilywhites Under-21s this term.

Donley plays as a forward and Dorrington plays as a centre-back for Spurs Under-21s.

And Postecoglou has revealed that the duo have earned the chance to train with the first-team squad for their sublime displays.

However, the Australian boss further added that the starlets getting a chance to rub shoulders with the first team does not propel them ahead of other young players such as Alfie Devine and Dane Scarlett.

“With the young guys like Jamie, he has been doing really well with the Under-21s consistently”, Postecoglou said at a press conference.

“Donley and Dorrington have really stood out and that is why they have been training with us.

“They have got to keep working and it does not mean they’re ahead in the pecking order of people like Devine and Scarlett who are out on loan.

“I have been really pleased with Donley and Dorrington though, they have been working well.“

With garnering plaudits from the Spurs boss, it remains to be seen whether the duo will head to loan spells to gather valuable experience.