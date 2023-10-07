Fixture: Luton Town vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has picked his team and substitutes to lock horns with Luton Town in an away Premier League fixture this afternoon.

Spurs have made a bright start to life with Postecoglou as boss and ended Liverpool’s unbeaten start to the Premier League campaign last weekend.

Postecoglou will now be keen for his side to head into the international break on the back of a win and they will start as big favourites to see off Luton.

The two sides last met in the top flight in 1992, with a 0-0 draw being played out; the last two meetings at Luton have ended 0-0.

Guglielmo Vicario is in goal for Tottenham today, while Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie are the backline.

In midfield, Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma look to dominate, while James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison support Heung-Min Son.

If Postecoglou wants to shake things up he can look to his bench, where his options include Bryan Gil and Giovani Lo Celso.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Luton Town

Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Sarr, Bissouma, Maddison, Kulusevski, Son, Richarlison

Substitutes: Forester, Royal, Davies, Dier, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Gil, Lo Celso, Veliz